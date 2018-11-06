  • Semi-truck carrying eggs catches fire on Turnpike near Orange Blossom Trail

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A semi-truck carrying eggs caught fire on the Turnpike just as afterbiib rush-hour traffic started Tuesday. 

    The vehicle caught fire on the south lanes at exit 255 between Orange Blossom Trail and Sane Lake Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. 

    TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route to avoid the mess

    Orange County Fire Rescue officials said one person suffered an eye injury. 

    The off-ramp to the Consulate Drive exit is blocked as officials work to clear the scene. 

    No other details were released. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories