Semi-truck carrying eggs catches fire on Turnpike near Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A semi-truck carrying eggs caught fire on the Turnpike just as afterbiib rush-hour traffic started Tuesday.
The vehicle caught fire on the south lanes at exit 255 between Orange Blossom Trail and Sane Lake Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.
TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route to avoid the mess
Orange County Fire Rescue officials said one person suffered an eye injury.
The off-ramp to the Consulate Drive exit is blocked as officials work to clear the scene.
No other details were released.
Stuck in traffic? We just showed this on @WFTV. https://t.co/hlN7io9lSD pic.twitter.com/hJ34FLlhPD— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 6, 2018
#trafficalert @fl511_turnpike truck #fire SB @ 255 mile marker bet. Orange Blossom Tr & Sand Lake/one person with eye injury #OCFRD on scene @FHPOrlando @965traffic @news6wkmg @MyNews13 @WFTV @WESH @Fox35News pic.twitter.com/fGH3FnHVs1— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 6, 2018
