Seminole County addresses yard waste backlog with extra pickups

SEMNIOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials have issued a notice alerting residents to delays in yard waste collection affecting some areas, citing a high volume of debris across the county.

According to the county, waste haulers are continuing collection efforts and have implemented additional pickups, including Saturday service, to address the backlog.

County staff are also working closely with haulers to monitor progress and support ongoing operations.

Officials expressed appreciation for residents’ patience as crews work to manage the increased volume of yard waste as quickly as possible.

More information is available on the Seminole County website.

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