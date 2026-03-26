Seminole County Animal Services hosts low-cost vaccine and microchip event

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Animal Services is offering discounted rabies vaccines and microchips this weekend.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10 am to 2 pm, Seminole County residents may bring their pets to receive vaccines at half price and microchips for $5.

Residents must provide proof of residency, and their pets must be at least three months old.

The Seminole County Animal Services is located at 232 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773

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