Seminole County cats get second chance through working cat program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Bonnie and Clyde have a new home and a job to do.

Seminole County Animal Services shared the success story of two cats adopted through its Working Cat Program.

The program places cats that may not be suited for indoor living in barns, warehouses, stables, farms and other outdoor spaces.

Animal Services said the cats can help provide humane rodent control while getting a safe outdoor home with food, water and shelter.

According to the county, Bonnie and Clyde’s adopter said rodent activity on the property dropped within a few weeks. After a few months, the adopter said there was no evidence of rodents around the property.

Anyone interested in the Working Cat Program can contact Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201.

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