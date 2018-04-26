  • Seminole County commissioner arrested for punching son in face

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County Commissioner John Horan was booked into the Seminole County Jail Wednesday on a domestic violence battery charge, jail records said.

    Horan, 65, was arrested after getting into an argument with his son, the Winter Springs Police Department said.

    Related Headlines

    The two were discussing living arrangements before the argument turned physical, police said.

    Horan's son told investigators that his father punched him, a police report said.

    Horan's wife, who witnessed the incident, said her husband slapped their son, but not very hard, records said.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Seminole County commissioner arrested for punching son in face

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy fog, smoke possible factor in 17-vehicle crash on SR 520

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in subdivision near Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    WFTV buys $1 million in medical debt to help Central Florida families

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guide to avoiding toll roads in Orlando