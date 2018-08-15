0 Seminole County commissioners reject plan to build 1K homes on rural land

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County commissioners on Tuesday evening shot down a plan to build 1,000 homes and townhouses on 700 acres of rural land.

Almost 100 residents attended the commission meeting, during which more than 70 people voiced their opposition to the project.

"If we're the only county, and we're one of two to have a rural boundary, to protect a way of life then so be it," said Brian Beute, president of the Committee to Save Rural Seminole County.

A man whose family owns the property was the only member of the public to speak in support of the project.

Developer Chris Dorworth said he hadn't gotten his hopes up leading to Tuesday's vote.

"There was never a period of my life where I thought we were going to get through this thing with an affirmative vote," he said. "I had to present this information, but never for one moment did I think this was going to be the case."

Dorworth said he believes the rural boundary violates federal law and is intentionally segregationist, so he plans to take the county to court over the issue.

#BREAKING Eight hours after the start of the meeting, Seminole County commissioners unanimously vote to REJECT River Cross development. Residents give standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/KrEXdVeEGr — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 15, 2018

The family that owns the 700-acre property states they support the development, lamenting that despite the area (which is near Oviedo)being described by the county as “transitional” years ago, nothing seems to have changed since they bought it in 1989. pic.twitter.com/2dwxRVmWHQ — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 14, 2018

Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla has waited hours for an opportunity to speak. She’s talking about her opposition to the Lake Pickett development in Orange County and why she also supports opposition to amending the rural boundary. pic.twitter.com/pm18wPaSx8 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 14, 2018

Developer is presenting now. She claims the county has been prejudiced against them since before they submitted their application, noting statements made by commissioners to media that they wouldn’t support it months ago. pic.twitter.com/zbtmpQkxc3 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 14, 2018

Packed meeting for Seminole County Commissioners hearing arguments for and against moving the urban/rural boundary to accommodate a 700-acre mixed use development (600 single-family homes, 270 townhomes, 500 multi-family units, plus commercial space). pic.twitter.com/emJuhclJkt — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 14, 2018

