Seminole County deputy shoots, kills child porn suspect

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A child pornography suspect was fatally shot by a Seminole County deputy who was there to arrest him Wednesday.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said deputies were surveilling 68-year-old Gary Guckenberger at his Longwood home to serve an arrest warrant. He said the man went out into his driveway with a walker when deputies decided to confront him.

Lemma said Guckenberger pulled a .38 revolver from his waistband and pointed it at deputies, ignoring commands to drop it.

The sheriff said Guckenberger responded to their commands with “I have to.” He said that’s when a deputy fired twice, killing the man.

Lemma said the investigation started with a tip that someone in the home was accessing child pornography. This led to a search warrant execution last Tuesday, where they seized cellphones and computers.

Lemma said investigators found more than 100 videos and 200 photos depicting explicit images of children between ages 3 and 9.

He said that was enough to get an arrest warrant while the evidence was still being investigated.

