Seminole county event pays homage to Scottish Heriatge

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Scottish Highland Games, the largest community event in Seminole County, is organized each year by the Scottish-American Society of Central Florida.

The two-day event starts Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and goes through Jan. 14. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs.

The festival hosts cultural activities, including Border Collie demonstrations, Scottish clans, musical performances, a medieval camp, ax throwing, and more.

The festival also has family-friendly activities such as a non-competitive “Kids Games” version of Scottish athletics and other activities.

The event also has plenty of food and drinks which includes, fish and chips, scotch-egg and haggis tacos.

Onsite parking for the event is available but guests are encouraged to use the free shuttle as parking fills up quickly.

The satellite parking sites are located at Winter Springs Elementary School (701 West State Road 434) and The Foundry Church (1941 East Stae Road 434) and run from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

