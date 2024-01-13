Brightline calls for drivers and pedestrians to follow rail safety tips

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brightline is asking drivers and pedestrians to stop and think when they are in the area of railroad crossings.

Officials said communities must get on board with the following rail safety tips.

It takes a train one mile to stop. Stay off of the tracks.

Never try to beat a train.

Whether in a car or walking near a track, make sure music is turned down and headphones are removed.

Always follow rail warning signs. Stay behind marked lines and never pass barrier gate arms.

Brightline is encouraging everyone to take its Safety Pledge to avoid any more deaths.

By signing your name, you pledge to follow the listed safety tips around railroad tracks and trains.

Right now, there are more than 10,000 signatures.

The pledge can be found here.

This safety push comes just days after a driver slammed into a moving Brightline train on Wednesday along W.H. Jackson St. near US1 in Melbourne.

A 62-year-old man was killed, and three others were injured.

Emergency crews were back in the same area once again Friday.

Surveillance video showed the moment a pick-up truck driver rolled into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.

A 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were killed.

Both crashes are under investigation by the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said this was the fourth deadly crash in Brevard involving Brightline in three months.

