Seminole County hosts hurricane preparedness event for residents

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With hurricane season beginning, Seminole County encourages residents to learn storm preparedness and ways to aid community recovery after disasters.

The event targets residents interested in volunteering post-storm and hurricane prep. Attendees can watch demonstrations, learn about disaster kit supplies, and meet local volunteer and faith organizations involved in disaster response.

Participants will also get a behind-the-scenes look at how Seminole County’s Office of Emergency Management prepares for severe weather and coordinates response efforts during emergencies.

County officials say registration is required to attend the event.

When: Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2255 Lake Emma Road, Lake Mary

The event coincides with Central Florida residents being encouraged to review their hurricane preparedness plans and emergency supplies in anticipation of the peak months of hurricane season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group