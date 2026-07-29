Seminole County to mail updated voter cards to 45,000 people

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office is mailing updated voter information cards to about 45,000 registered voters because of polling place changes in 11 precincts ahead of the Aug. 18 primary election.

“Our goal is always to provide voters with safe, accessible and convenient polling places,” said Supervisor of Elections Amy Pennock.

Affected voters should check their mail for new cards or use the interactive map at VoteSeminole.gov to verify their polling locations.

“We want every voter to know exactly where to vote before Election Day,” Pennock said.

The office is also encouraging community organizations to offer their facilities as future polling places as the county grows.

“Community partners make elections possible,” Pennock said.

The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, across Seminole County.

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