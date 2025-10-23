Local

Seminole County man jailed under Florida’s new ‘Super Speeder’ law

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man has been sentenced to 20 days in jail, becoming one of the first to face prison time under Florida’s new ‘Super Speeder’ law.

Jose Sermeno Herrera was caught driving 95 miles per hour on SR 417 in July.

When the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop him, he accelerated to 120 miles per hour.

The ‘Super Speeder’ law, which went into effect in July, aims to curb excessive speeding by imposing harsher penalties on offenders.

