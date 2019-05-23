0 Seminole County mother seeks solutions in slowing neighborhood traffic

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County mother has tuned to Channel 9 in an effort to help curb speeding in her neighborhood.

The woman said drivers use Linden Road as a shortcut to get around traffic on State Road 436 during the afternoon rush hour.

"They haul butt 50 to 55 miles per hour down our street," said Kelly Steffee.

Steffee managed to get the county to install signs to help slow down traffic, but she's still looking for solutions.

"I even put a cone in the road one time just to see, and they sped around the cone and just kept going," Steffee said. "Seriously, there are children out here, short from me stepping in the road, I don't know how to make them stop."

Three of Steffee's cars have been totaled after drivers crashed into them on the street.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that over the last three years, they have reported nearly 125 incidents on Linden Road, inculding warnings, citations and accidents.

Officials are looking to install a speed meter in the area to aid deputies in their enforcement.

"For me, they are finally taking action (and) makes me feel better," said Steffee. "That's kind of one of the reasons I reached out."

Steffee said she would eventually like to see speed cushions on the street.

