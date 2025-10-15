Seminole County officially launches new ride-share service

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County’s new ride-share program is now officially in full service.

Scout operates like Uber or Lyft in five Seminole County neighborhood zones. Each of the zones is named for Seminole County waterways.

The zones ensure access to schools, hospitals, parks, government services and shopping.

Four of the five zones include a SunRail station, giving riders a simple connection to regional transit.

To request a ride, you’ll need the Ride Freebee app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Rides are available seven days a week, but the hours vary. They as early as 5 a.m. Monday-Friday and go as late at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

