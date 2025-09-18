Seminole County soft launches new ride-hailing service

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has a fresh new way to get around, and it’s coming this October. A soft launch is going on right now.

Scout is the county’s brand-new on-demand micro-transit service. Think of it like Uber or Lyft, but designed just for Seminole County residents.

Instead of fixed routes and timetables, Scout lets people request a ride from their phones (or by phone) and get picked up near their location.

Rides start at $4 within a zone. The county is divided into five convenient zones, each named after a local lake (Monroe, Lake Mary, Howell, Brantley and Econ).

The price will depend on demand when you cross into another zone. It is not $4 every time you cross anther zone.

How to Get Started

Download the Ride Freebee app at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Sign up and create a Scout rider account. Request a ride.

Scout also offers phone booking for those who aren’t comfortable with apps.

Scout is an option for seniors heading to doctor’s appointments, students, workers or anyone who doesn’t drive or just doesn’t want to. Discounts are available for seniors (65+), people with disabilities, and income-eligible riders.

Commissioner Andria Herr, who’s already taken a test ride, called the new VW retro-style vans “quite pleasant” and a major upgrade over standing at a bus stop, especially for residents who need reliable, comfortable transportation without the hassle.

“It’s a game changer,” she said.

Seminole County is shifting away from traditional Lynx bus routes within the county because, as Herr explained, “We have a lot of very large buses traversing our roads with very few people on them.”

Scout is expected to save the county millions of dollars, all while keeping costs under what was previously paid to Lynx.

The full service launches Oct. 15, but a soft launch is already underway in parts of Lake Mary and Oviedo, so people living in those areas can try it now.

For more information, call 407-665-7433 o, visit the official Scout page.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group