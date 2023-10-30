Seminole County residents say workers installing new internet lines are damaging their properties

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some people who live in Seminole County said subcontractors installing new fiber lines are damaging their properties.

Internet companies are digging in neighborhoods all over Central Florida.

Moises Guzman of Winter Springs said subcontractors from a company called Wow came to install the lines outside his home.

Watch: Orlando leaders tour new affordable housing development in Parramore

But they ended up drilling into the sewer line which caused a backup in his house.

The company said homeowners should reach out if their property was damaged.

Read: Universal’s affordable housing project takes next step

They say the repairs will be made free of charge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group