Seminole County Schools recovers money taken by hackers

, Fla. — Seminole County Schools has recovered $1.3 million that was taken in a phishing scam several years ago, a district spokeswoman said.

The hackers impersonated a vendor and emailed the finance department, requesting the district to update its banking details to direct payments to a new account.

The December 2023 incident was reported to authorities in the following month, after which the Secret Service assumed responsibility for the investigation and the efforts to recover the money.

The hack threatened increases in raises and bonuses because the district was self-insured. Reclaiming that money enabled those plans to proceed.

