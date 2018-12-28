Seminole County supervisor of elections named Florida's secretary of state

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel will serve as Florida’s next secretary of state, Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis announced Friday.
Ertel has served as Seminole County’s supervisor of elections for 13 years, since being appointed in 2005.
“I look forward to Mike bringing not only his elections expertise to Florida voters, but his steady leadership to the Department of State,” DeSantis said in a press release.
Prior to taking on the role as supervisor of elections, Ertel worked as a radio personality and an award-winning writer and journalist. He also spent eight years serving in the U.S. Army.
Ertel released a brief statement on Twitter Friday afternoon.
“Governor-Elect (Ron DeSantis) has a bold vision for Florida. I am proud to be a part of his team!” he tweeted.
