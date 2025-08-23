23-year-old male charged with lewd behavior involving minor from Instagram, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police have arrested a 23- year-old male on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a 12-year-old girl he met on Instagram.

On August 21, John Walter Jennings Jr. was taken into custody by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies. This follows an investigation that began on August 6, after the victim’s parent reported Jennings had visited their home multiple times and allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

Chief Cecil Smith commented on the case, stating, “Social media has the power to connect communities for good, but it can also be a tool for those who seek to prey on others. With this in mind, it is clear that parents must be watchful of their children’s online activities, educate them on online safety, and monitor their ever-evolving online social life.”

Sanford Police investigators determined that Jennings arranged to visit the victim’s home on several occasions, entering through her window while her parents were asleep. During these visits, Jennings allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about this crime to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

