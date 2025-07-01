Altamonte Springs is buzzing with excitement for the vibrant Red, Hot & Boom celebration

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs announces their excitement to host the annual Red Hot & Boom Independence Day celebration at Cranes Roost Park, where around 200,000 fun-filled visitors will come together to enjoy live music, tasty food and incredible fireworks.

Red Hot & Boom is known as Florida’s largest Independence Day celebration. It is celebrating its 28th year with an impressive fireworks show and performances by local artists you will not want to miss.

Red Hot & Boom Independence Day celebration

The event will showcase wonderful musical performances by Francesca Tarantino, After 5, Relic and Steven Cardwell & The Neon Drifters, offering delightful entertainment all evening long.

Safety is a priority, with over 300 officers present, medical tents available, and numbered light poles to assist first responders in emergencies.

Be prepared for possible heat and afternoon thunderstorms, as the event will go on regardless of the weather. Parking is available at the Altamonte Mall and nearby areas and it is recommended to check traffic maps for any road closures and alternate routes.

After the fireworks, the streets will become one-way to facilitate smoother departures and drivers are advised to park in the direction they intend to leave.

Red Hot & Boom promises a memorable celebration with extensive safety measures and entertainment, ensuring a festive experience for all attendees.

