The City of Oviedo hosts a community-wide tree giveaway for Arbor Day

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo celebrates Arbor Day by hosting the annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway, thanks to the wonderful support from the City’s Public Works Department and the Oviedo Fire Department.

A Beautiful variety of trees was offered, such as the Crepe Myrtle in pink, white, and lavender, American Elm, southern Magnolia and River Birch.

They all come in three-gallon sizes, making it easy for residents to load up and take home.

0 of 23 Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) The City of Oviedo celebrates Arbor Day with tree giveaways Thanks to the wonderful support from the Oviedo Fire Department, the City of Oviedo shares beautiful trees with our community members. (Oviedo Fire Department/Oviedo Fire Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) The City of Oviedo celebrates Arbor Day with tree giveaways Thanks to the wonderful support from the Oviedo Fire Department, the City of Oviedo shares beautiful trees with our community members. (Oviedo Fire Department/Oviedo Fire Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) The City of Oviedo celebrates Arbor Day with tree giveaways Thanks to the wonderful support from the Oviedo Fire Department, the City of Oviedo shares beautiful trees with our community members. (Oviedo Fire Department/Oviedo Fire Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway in the City ofOviedo The trees given include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia and River Birch. (City’s Public Works Department /City’s Public Works Department) The City of Oviedo celebrates Arbor Day with tree giveaways Thanks to the wonderful support from the Oviedo Fire Department, the City of Oviedo shares beautiful trees with our community members. (Oviedo Fire Department/Oviedo Fire Department)

The City offered a water conservation expert to be present on-site to discuss water-saving strategies and distribute free showerheads, rain gauges and much more to ensure the well-being of the baby trees.

The City asks residents to plant responsibly and avoid planting trees in the easement of their property.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group