Fiery Seminole County crash has deadly results, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A fiery crash involving three vehicles on Saturday morning near Geneva resulted in the death of one and the hospitalization of three others, as reported by the Seminole County Fire Department.

According to the release, the accident happened at 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of W State Road 46 and Osceola Road.

The crash location on the map below involves the three vehicles: an SUV, a van, and a Dodge pickup truck.

The fire department says that one person from the pickup truck and another from the van declined to go to the hospital. Three others from the SUV were taken to the hospital, with one being treated as a trauma alert, as stated.

According to the statement, a fourth person from the SUV died upon arrival.

The fire department continued to say that the pickup truck caught fire in a ditch due to the crash. The flames affected about 50% of the vehicle.

Both directions of the roadway were closed and law enforcement agencies, including the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Sanford Fire Department and Florida Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this as we receive more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group