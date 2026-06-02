Free bicycle helmets available for all ages in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary Police Department is excited to offer free bicycle helmets for children, teens, and adults, thanks to support from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Police emphasize that the main goal is ensuring everyone can ride safely, as more children are biking, scootering, skateboarding, and using e-bikes in our neighborhoods and parks this summer. The program highlights the importance of correctly fitting helmets, as it helps lower the risk of severe head injuries.

Florida law requires all bicycle riders and passengers under 16 years old to wear a properly fitted and securely fastened helmet.

Helmets are available while supplies last and are professionally fitted by Community Relations Division Officers. To obtain a helmet, an appointment is required.

Parents or legal guardians must accompany children to the appointment and sign the Bicycle Helmet Agreement. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 407-585-1341 or emailing communityrelations@lakemaryfl.com.

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