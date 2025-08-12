Lake Mary residents celebrate Little League All-Stars’ accomplishments

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary residents are invited to celebrate the accomplishments of their Little League All Stars this Saturday at Central Park near City Hall from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The event will honor the achievements of the Lake Mary Little League’s softball and baseball teams, which have reached World Series caliber in their respective regional competitions.

The celebration will feature a special recognition ceremony at 9:35 AM to acknowledge the young athletes’ hard work and dedication. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food options from food trucks and participate in kids’ activities and games.

The community is encouraged to bring signs, wear team colors, and show their support for the teams. Participants are also invited to share their photos from the event on social media using the hashtags #LMLLAllStars and #LakeMaryProud.

The LMLL All Stars Celebration promises to be a morning filled with fun and community spirit, highlighting the pride and achievements of Lake Mary’s young athletes.

