Luxury apartment project in Altamonte Springs is officially completed

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Eastwind Development finalizes the 261-unit Aston at Uptown and welcomes its first residents, strengthening the multifamily market in Orlando.

The Aston at Uptown welcomed its first residents to the Altamonte Springs community. The new luxury project has 261 units, which will help address the strong demand for a brand-new Class A multifamily inventory in Central Orlando.

Located at 505 One Center Blvd., The Aston at Uptown offers a diverse selection of floor plans for its newly developed apartments.

Amenities include an integrated six-story parking garage, lush central courtyard, resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art clubhouse and direct connectivity to the city’s transit.

The elegant two-story clubroom is home to a game lounge, arcade, coworking spaces, multi-sport simulator, putting green, coffee bar, yoga studio and fitness center.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for March 13th. Several City of Altamonte Springs officials will attend, alongside representatives from the Eastwind project.

“We are excited to deliver The Aston at Uptown and welcome our first residents to the community,” Eastwind President Jack Weir said. “The project elevates the standard for quality and amenities in the market. The lease-up campaign is off to a strong start, and we anticipate continued leasing velocity for the remaining apartments.”

