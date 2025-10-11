OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Public Safety Department is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October by wearing pink badges and special shirts.

Members of the Oviedo Police Department wear pink badges, while the Oviedo Fire Department wears specially designed shirts throughout October to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Oviedo Public Safety Department The Oviedo Public Safety Department supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October by wearing pink badges and shirts. (Oviedo Public Safety Department/Oviedo Public Safety Department)

The initiative seeks to honor survivors, promote ongoing research, and remember those who have lost their lives to the disease, along with their families.

The Oviedo Public Safety Department urges the community to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month by scheduling annual mammograms and routine check-ups, particularly for individuals with a family history of breast cancer.

Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is recognized, with communities nationwide participating in activities to raise awareness and support individuals impacted by breast cancer.

