Public hearing tonight as three roundabouts proposed between Oviedo, Winter Springs

OVIEDO, Fla. - Transportation officials are considering building three roundabouts between Winter Springs and Oviedo in Seminole County.
QUICK FACTS:
- The stretch of road is about 3.5 miles of State Road 434 between State Road 417 in Winter Springs and Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo
- There are three proposed locations for roundabouts: Mactavandash Drive, Hammock Lane and Atresia Street (scroll for map showing locations)
- Construction could start as early as 2023 with an estimated completion date of 2024
A public hearing is scheduled tonight at the Foundry Church in Winter Springs. It is the second and final public hearing on the proposal. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
