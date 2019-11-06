  • Public hearing tonight as three roundabouts proposed between Oviedo, Winter Springs

    By: Jeff Levkulich , Q McCray , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    OVIEDO, Fla. - Transportation officials are considering building three roundabouts between Winter Springs and Oviedo in Seminole County.

    QUICK FACTS:

    • The stretch of road is about 3.5 miles of State Road 434 between State Road 417 in Winter Springs and Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo
    • There are three proposed locations for roundabouts: Mactavandash Drive, Hammock Lane and Atresia Street (scroll for map showing locations)
    • Construction could start as early as 2023 with an estimated completion date of 2024

    A public hearing is scheduled tonight at the Foundry Church in Winter Springs. It is the second and final public hearing on the proposal. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

    The meeting will start at 6 p.m. November 6, 2019.
    Seminole County reporter Jeff Levkulich is reviewing a copy of FDOT's report on the project. Look for his LIVE report on Channel 9 starting at 4 p.m.

     

     

