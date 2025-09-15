Sanford suspect still on the loose after eluding police

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police have issued a warrant for Christopher Windell Akins, connected to charges of fleeing a police officer and resisting an officer without violence.

Authorities are searching for Akins and urging anyone with information about his location to contact the Sanford Police Department immediately. The department has stressed the importance of community help in finding Akins.

Authorities have asked anyone who spots him to call 911 and report his location. A warrant for Christopher Windell Akins was issued because he failed to show up for his arraignment.

The department’s appeal for public help was widely shared on social media using the hashtag #FindEmFriday, emphasizing the community’s part in supporting law enforcement efforts.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group