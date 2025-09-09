Sanford unanimously opposes proposed fire assessment fees due to strong resident opposition

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford’s City Commission voted unanimously against a proposed fire assessment fee at their September 8 meeting, after hearing strong opposition from local residents.

The proposed fee was discussed since October 2024 to secure future Sanford Fire Department funding. After months of analysis and public notice in August 2025, the commission considered community feedback and recent Seminole County tax increases.

A large number of concerned residents attended the meeting and shared their opinions on the proposed fee. The Sanford Fire Department, which would have benefited from the additional funding, will continue to operate under its current budget.

It’s likely the commission will look into alternative funding sources to help meet the department’s needs.

The decision not to implement the fire assessment fee shows the commission’s responsiveness to public opinion and balancing community needs with fiscal responsibilities.

