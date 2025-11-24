Sunday shooting in Midway left man in critical condition, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting took place on Main St. in Midway at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, resulting in a man in his 20s being in critical condition.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire outside a house on Main St. Detectives say the incident started with a fight between two men in the front yard, which led to multiple shots being fired.

The suspect escaped the scene in a dark gray sedan, and authorities are asking the public for help. Anyone with information about the shooting should call 911 or Crimeline at (800)423-TIPS.

Authorities continue the investigation to gather additional information about the suspect and the details surrounding the shooting.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group