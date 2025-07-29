LAKE MARY, Fla. — After winning the state title, the Lake Mary Little League team is headed to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament.

They’re on track to become Little League World Series Champions for a second year in a row. The players, their parents and the entire Lake Mary community are ready to watch the team play.

With grit and determination, these boys are prepared to hit the diamond against some of the best little leagues in the Southeast.

Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV)

“We’ve been practicing, and we’ve been training hard for this moment,” said left field player Winston Bernstein

Fresh off a third little league state title this team is proving how tough they are to be going back to the southeast regional tournament.

“I’m really excited because I think Florida is one of the better out of the southeast and I think we’ll dominate,” said catcher Major Hohman.

Fans with decorative signs gathered outside the Lake Mary Sports Complex to cheer them on. The team headed out in a van for their first game in the tournament.

“We’ve got to stay focused on what our goals are so when we get out there, we’ve got a job to do. So that’s the goal,” said Coach Wesley Hohman.

The goal—bring home another Little League World Series Championship.

“Just to have the experience and play and the chance to be on ESPN+, it’s like almost a dream come true,” said Jaxson Roicki.

To achieve this, they need to win four games in the Southeast regionals, including facing Tennessee.

“We want to stay on the same level as them and we want to win it again,” said Bernstein.

The first game is scheduled for Thursday. The tournament uses a double elimination format. Whether they win or lose, they’ll play again on Friday, but they already have a confident and winning mindset.

0 of 5 Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV) Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV) Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV) Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV) Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV)

Related stories

Lake Mary Little League wins third straight Florida State Championship

Lake Mary All-Stars: Greg Warmoth rides along with team after Little League World Series victory

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group