Lake Mary Little League wins third straight Florida State Championship

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary Little League Team has won the Florida State Championship for the third consecutive year, securing their place in the Little League Southeast Regional Tournament.

Lake Mary beat Bayshore with a score of 10 to nothing.

This win moves them into the regional tournament, where they will compete against other top teams from the Southeast.

The Southeast Regional Tournament will take place in Warner Robins, Georgia, where Lake Mary will face off against Tennessee in their first game on Thursday, July 31st.

