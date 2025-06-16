Winter Springs is under an active boil water advisory

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Winter Springs has an active boil water advisory in Seminole County’s Dyson Drive and Shetland Avenue areas.
Winter Springs issued a boil water advisory over the Father’s Day weekend due to a service line repair that interrupted water service. The affected areas are generally highlighted on the maps below.
Seminole County’s Dyson Drive
Seminole County’s Shetland Avenue
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the addresses listed below.
Affected Areas:
800, 810-870 Dyson Drive
605-608 Morgan Street
601-607 S. Pinto Court
612-616 N. Pinto Court
