Winter Springs is under an active boil water advisory

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Winter Springs has an active boil water advisory in Seminole County’s Dyson Drive and Shetland Avenue areas.

Winter Springs issued a boil water advisory over the Father’s Day weekend due to a service line repair that interrupted water service. The affected areas are generally highlighted on the maps below.

Seminole County’s Dyson Drive

Seminole County’s Shetland Avenue

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the addresses listed below.

Affected Areas:

800, 810-870 Dyson Drive

605-608 Morgan Street

601-607 S. Pinto Court

612-616 N. Pinto Court

