Winter Springs Police Department launches special needs registry for residents

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Winter Springs Police Department has established a Special Needs Registry to assist residents with special needs and to provide essential information to emergency responders.

The registry allows residents of any age with various medical conditions or disabilities to register. These conditions include Autism Spectrum Disorder, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Bipolar Disorder and Down syndrome.

To enroll, parents or guardians must complete a Special Needs Registry form. This initiative aims to ensure that emergency responders are better informed and equipped to assist individuals with special needs during emergencies.

The Winter Springs Police Department encourages all eligible families to register their loved ones to ensure they receive the support they need during emergencies.

More information and the registration form can be found on their official website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group