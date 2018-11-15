0 Seminole High School student accused of engaging in sex act with another student

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole High School student is behind bars, accused of performing a sex act on another student while on campus during school hours.

The incident is alleged to have happened in September, but that student went before a judge Thursday for the first time.

The judge said the suspect is not allowed to return to class there and, as a condition of his bond, he must wear a GPS monitoring device.

The alleged incident happened in a stairwell with a girl who is under the age of 16.

Brandon Hughes, 18, faced a judge on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

Last week, the state attorney's office filed the charge against Hughes for an incident alleged to have happened on Sept. 25.

According to a Sanford police report, the victim said she had been in a stairwell, walking to class, when a male grabbed her and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

After reviewing school surveillance video, the school resource officer recognized the male as Hughes.

The victim stated she did not know Hughes and had only seen him in a gym class last year.

When Hughes was questioned, he told authorities the victim was pursuing him and he eventually gave in and allowed her to perform a sex act on him for a couple of minutes before a teacher walked into the stairwell and saw them.

One of Hughes' friends and classmates, who did not want to be identified, came to his hearing to learn more about what happened.

She said she is shocked that something like this allegedly happened at the school.

Friends said Hughes was not at school and was staying with family in Volusia County since shortly after the alleged assault.

