Seminole Towne Center sells for $17.5M, mixed-use redevelopment planned

Seminole Towne Center has sold.

The Ardent Cos., a real estate capital firm based in Atlanta, bought the 76-acre Sanford retail center which closed in January from Hollywood-based 4th Dimension Properties, according to a release from Ardent.

The 30-year-old mall went for $17.5 million, according to Brady Lessard, Sanford’s director of economic development.

