TODAY: Sen. Moody, Sheriff Mina to discuss Graham Hoffman Act in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Senator Ashley Moody will host a news conference Wednesday in Orlando.

Moody will be joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina and local first responders to discuss the passage of the Graham Hoffman Act.

The Graham Hoffman Act, recently cosponsored by Senator Moody, seeks to strengthen legal measures against individuals who assault first responders, utilizing both state and federal laws to prosecute offenders.

The legislation is named in honor of Graham Hoffman, a paramedic who tragically lost his life after being attacked by a known criminal while on duty earlier this year.

The news conference is planned for 3 p.m. at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

