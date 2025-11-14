Sen. Rick Scott demands answers in deadly Palisades Fire as congressional investigation expands

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new federal investigation is now underway into what led to one of the deadliest wildfires in recent U.S. history, the Pacific Palisades Fire, and Florida Sen. Rick Scott is demanding a full accounting of how the disaster unfolded.

The fire, which burned through parts of Los Angeles County in January, killed at least 12 people and destroyed dozens of homes. Last month, authorities arrested Johnathan Rinderknecht, a Melbourne man accused of intentionally setting the blaze. He is currently awaiting a hearing next week, with a trial scheduled to begin in April.

Now, as questions mount about the fire’s prevention, response, and federal oversight, Scott, who chairs the Senate’s Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery, is pressing California officials for every document tied to the state’s wildfire preparedness.

Scott Requests All Records on Wildfire Response

Just this week, Scott sent a formal letter to California’s director of Parks and Recreation requesting all records related to wildfire planning, prevention, and emergency response, including materials specific to the Pacific Palisades Fire.

Scott’s inquiry mirrors concerns he’s raised in past wildfire hearings, where he has frequently criticized what he calls gaps in federal forest management, evacuation planning, and state–federal coordination. Scott has repeatedly argued that wildfire prevention nationwide has fallen behind the pace of increasingly extreme fire seasons.

Victims, Lawmakers Speak Out in Los Angeles

On Thursday, Scott appeared in Los Angeles alongside Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and several victims of the fire. Together, they outlined a series of questions they believe remain unanswered, including whether there were enough firefighters on duty, whether water pressure issues slowed the response, and how federal disaster funds were allocated. “While nothing can undo the damage caused by the Pacific Palisades Fire, I am committed to advocating for the victims, their families, and this community, to make sure this never happens again,” said Sen. Scott.

One of the residents who lost his home said families feel abandoned in the months since the fire. “We were born here, raised here, we all raised our families here, and we all expect to die here one day. But not like this. By the grace of God, my family survived,” said Spencer Pratt, who lost home in the fire.

Several victims said they continue to struggle to rebuild, citing long delays with insurance, FEMA reviews, and debris removal still underway nearly a year later.

Accused Arsonist Set for Court Appearance

Rinderknecht, the man charged with starting the wildfire, was living in Melbourne before traveling to California. Court records show he is facing multiple felony counts, including arson causing injury and arson of an inhabited structure.

His next hearing is scheduled for next week. His trial is set for April. As the federal investigation widens, Scott says his subcommittee will continue pushing for answers, not just about what happened in Los Angeles, but whether other U.S. communities remain vulnerable to similar failures.

