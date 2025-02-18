Senator Geraldine Thompson will be honored at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21, 36 palm trees throughout ICON Park will be lit in her favorite colors, pink and green, to honor her contributions to Orlando.

Pink and green are the official colors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Senator Thompson’s one of many beloved passions.

The Senator has supported ICON Park by encouraging tourism and hosting significant events there, creating buzz about new attractions, such as the coming of the Blue Man Group.

“Senator Thompson represented our district and was a friend to our industry,” said CEO and president of ICON Park Chris Jaskiewicz

Thompson was involved in establishing the Wells’ Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando, which is featured on display in ICON Park’s Wheelhouse.

“But most importantly, she was a smart, reasonable person who listened and cared. This is sad news. We will miss our friend and Senator, Jaskiewicz continued.

Parking and admission to ICON Park are always free, and guests can gather on the lawn to enjoy The Orlando Eye lit in Senator Thompson’s favorite colors.

