Sentencing day for teens convicted of killing Winter Park student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens convicted in the beating death of a 15-year-old boy will learn their fate Friday morning.
In May, a jury found Simeon Hall and Jesse Sutherland guilty causing the death of Roger Trindade.
In October 2016, Jagger Gouda, who was 14 years old at the time, sprayed Trindade with skunk spray as a prank, investigators said.
Police said Gouda called Hall and Sutherland, who were both accused of beating Trindade unconscious in downtown Winter Park’s Central Park. The two were also accused of spitting on Trindade while he was bleeding on the ground.
Trindade was removed from life support after two days.
Hall and Sutherland’s defense claimed Trindade’s death was an accident, and wasn’t meant to be more than a fight between kids.
Both teens were tried as adults and face a maximum of 17 years in prison.
