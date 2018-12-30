Seriously decomposed body found at Melbourne campsite

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are investigating a suspicious death after a seriously decomposed body was found at a campsite Saturday afternoon.
The body was found in a camper trailer around 3 p.m. in the Wickham Park campground.
Park rangers had called police to conduct a well-being check on the people who lived in the trailer, leading to officers discovering the body, police said.
Police have not identified the body.
Crime scene investigators are processing the trailer with assistance from the medical examiner’s office.
Anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-8477.
