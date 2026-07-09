Set up your Summer with finds for coffee, closet and cookout

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer in Florida means hot mornings, long afternoons and plenty of chances to spend time outside.

Whether you’re trying to make better iced coffee at home, dress for the heat or upgrade your backyard grilling setup, a few smart additions can make the season feel a little easier.

Here are three products to consider for your summer routine.

Make cold brew at home

Maestri House CB40 40-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Maestri House CB40 40-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker

For iced coffee drinkers, a cold brew maker can help cut down on coffee shop runs and make mornings easier.

The Maestri House CB40 Cold Brew Coffee Maker has a 40-ounce capacity, which the company says can make about six to seven cups of cold brew or iced coffee at once.

It includes a 350-mesh stainless steel filter designed to help reduce coffee grounds and sediment. The pitcher also has ratio markings to help users measure coffee and water, along with an airtight, leak-proof design.

The company says the pitcher is made with BPA-free Tritan material and can also be used for iced tea.

Keep summer outfits simple

Billy Reid Short Sleeve Linen Tuscumbia Shirt Button Down

Billy Reid Short Sleeve Linen Tuscumbia Shirt Button Down

A lightweight button-down is one of the easiest ways to look put together without overheating.

The Billy Reid Short Sleeve Linen Tuscumbia Shirt is made from lightweight garment-dyed linen and has a standard fit. The shirt features a button-down collar, short sleeves, a chest pocket and mother-of-pearl buttons.

It’s the type of shirt that can work for dinner, vacation, casual Fridays or weekend plans when a T-shirt feels too plain.

Upgrade the backyard grill setup

HexClad BBQ Bundle

HexClad BBQ Bundle

For anyone planning to grill more this summer, the HexClad BBQ Bundle is built around outdoor cooking and prep.

The set includes a 12-inch hybrid BBQ grill pan, a hybrid carving and cutting board, and a two-piece Damascus steel carving set.

HexClad says the grill pan is heat-resistant up to 900 degrees and combines stainless steel with a ceramic nonstick surface. The company says the pan is dishwasher-safe and metal utensil-safe.

The bundle is designed for grilling smaller foods, carving meats and keeping prep work organized outside or in the kitchen.

A simple summer refresh

You don’t need to overhaul everything for summer. A better cold brew setup, a breathable shirt and a few stronger grilling tools can make hot days feel a little more manageable.

Whether you’re staying inside with iced coffee or hosting friends outside, these picks can help make the season easier to enjoy.

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