Severe storms possible at the end of warm weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have warm and wonderful weather this weekend, but storms are on the horizon.

Our area will be more tranquil on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

The pleasant conditions will continue Friday night, with milder temperatures.

Even warmer weather will move in for Saturday. It will remain dry, with highs soaring into the upper 80s.

A strong cold front approaches the region on Sunday.

Rain and storms will begin to move in Sunday afternoon and impact much of the area Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado the most significant threats.

Drier and cooler conditions will return for St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.

Morning Forecast: Friday, March 14, 2025 (WFTV)

