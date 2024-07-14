Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Small hail and damaging wind threats have prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Orlando, in Orange County, until 5:45 p.m.

In addition, dangerous lightning and very heavy rain will continue to fall.

We’ll track on WFTV at 6 p.m. where the strongest storms are headed next.

