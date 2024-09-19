Severe thunderstorms near Volusia County bring possible warnings this evening

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Wednesday for areas in Volusia County.

The areas include Glencoe and Samsula until 7:45 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry is keeping an eye on the weather as the evening goes on.

A funnel cloud was spotted one mile east of the Daytona Beach Airport around 6:30 p.m., Terry said

Tornado Warning continues for Glencoe FL and Samsula FL until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YpKgzsvtDl — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) September 18, 2024

