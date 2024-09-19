Severe thunderstorms near Volusia County bring possible warnings this evening

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Wednesday for areas in Volusia County.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The areas include Glencoe and Samsula until 7:45 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry is keeping an eye on the weather as the evening goes on.
A funnel cloud was spotted one mile east of the Daytona Beach Airport around 6:30 p.m., Terry said
Stay with Channel 9 as our Severe Weather Center 9 team keeps you informed.
Read: Low-pressure area in Caribbean could bring tropical threat to Florida next week
Tornado Warning continues for Glencoe FL and Samsula FL until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YpKgzsvtDl— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) September 18, 2024
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group