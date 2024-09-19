Local

Severe thunderstorms near Volusia County bring possible warnings this evening

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com and Tom Terry, WFTV.com

Tornado warning cleared for Volusia County Severe Weather Center 9 is watching the evening storms pass through. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com and Tom Terry, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Wednesday for areas in Volusia County.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The areas include Glencoe and Samsula until 7:45 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry is keeping an eye on the weather as the evening goes on.

A funnel cloud was spotted one mile east of the Daytona Beach Airport around 6:30 p.m., Terry said

Stay with Channel 9 as our Severe Weather Center 9 team keeps you informed.

Read: Low-pressure area in Caribbean could bring tropical threat to Florida next week

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read