0 Sex abuse victims speak publicly after filing lawsuit against Orlando pastor, church

ORLANDO, Fla. - A year ago, an Orlando pastor was arrested on allegations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old girl, and Tuesday, the teenager, Kenia Gilles and another abuse victim, Jeny Desronvil, are held a news conference to help women who might find themselves in a similar situation, an Osborne & Francis Law Firm news release said.

Billy Leveille was a pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Rio Grande Avenue, but once the allegations surfaced, he was fired and banned from being a pastor at the congregation, according to a police report.

"Leveille was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and child abuse. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years of probation," according to the law firm.

Gilles and Desronvil have filed a lawsuit against the Florida Conference of Advent Christian Churches and Leveille.

TRENDING NOW:

“The women are choosing to identify themselves and speak publicly,” the release said.

The pair attended Bethel Eglise Haitienne Des Adventistes Church in Orlando, where Leveille was the senior pastor, the release said. Gilles and Desronvil had attended the church since they were children, and in the summer of 2016, they were appointed to the church's secretarial team; a highly sought-after position within the church, according to the release.

The women said it was during that time that Leveille abused them.

“At some point, police were alerted to the abuse and contacted Kenia and her father and interviewed her. They conducted a controlled call with Leveille, which corroborated Kenia's version of events,” the release stated.

Attorneys for the victims allege the Florida Conference of Advent Christian Churches was negligent in supervising Leveille and others at the church.

Previous story: Orlando pastor accused of having sex with underage church member

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.