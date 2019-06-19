Sex offender on the run in Brevard County after resisting arrest, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who they said is on the run after he resisted arrest.
Cocoa resident Steve Blankenship, 36, ran into nearby woods after he was discovered at a home on Desert Sands Avenue on Wednesday around 9 a.m., deputies said.
According to a report, Blankenship was convicted of a sexual offense in 2005 in West Virginia and was not permitted at the home due to a domestic violence arrest on June 2.
Deputies said Blankenship may have removed his electronic monitoring device from a previous arrest for failing to register.
Blankenship was seen by an officer running into dense woods near the home, but after a search he was not found, deputies said.
Officials said Blankenship has dark brown hair and a dark brown beard and mustache, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt.
Deputies said not to approach him but to call 911 of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.
