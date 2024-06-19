Shaniqua Rose wins District 5 runoff election in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eyes were glued to Tuesday night’s unofficial ballot count for the District 5 runoff election.

Then, it all moved to Shaniqua Rose when the official numbers came in.

A room of supporters gathered at the district Gastrobar in Parramore as Rose was announced as the new commissioner for District 5.

“My life has not been a Christmas story,” Rose said. “God has continued to allow me to lead; he has given me strength even when I felt weak.”

On Tuesday, her campaign story ended, winning by 169 votes over Travaris McCurdy.

“I also want to thank my opponent Mr. McCurdy,” Rose said. “I just got off the phone. I told him, ‘Let’s meet next week, and let’s work together.’”

“She should also know we are going to be watching and holding her accountable,” McCurdy said.

Channel 9 was also with McCurdy on election night.

“I want to thank everyone I know we didn’t get the results we were hoping for,” McCurdy said.

Only 24 hours ago, the opponents accused each other of extortion and attacks.

“Out of the gate, I vowed to stay above the fray,” McCurdy said.

Rose said Tuesday is a fresh slate for District Five, her and McCurdy.

“This me, hey Mr. McCurdy, I said it on the phone now, I’m going to tell the whole world; let’s work together in District 5,” Rose said.

