  • Shelters make room Monday as temperatures drop in Central Florida

    By: Adam Poulisse , Ken Tyndall

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Shelters across Central Florida said they are expecting dozens of extra people as temperatures dropped Monday evening, they said.

    People looking for a warm place to stay began lining up earlier in the evening.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW: 

    Overnight temperatures are expected to drop as low as 40 degrees.

    The Coalition for the Homeless said it won’t turn anyone away tonight, no matter how many people need shelter.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories