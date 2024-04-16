Sheriff: Man critical after argument between neighbors leads to shooting in Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating a shooting in Cape Canaveral that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies responded to Orange Ave. at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

READ: Deputy arrested, sheriff says murdered tow truck driver may be linked to carjacking victim’s death

Deputies say their preliminary investigation at the scene determined the shooting happened during an argument between neighbors that then escalated.

See a map below:

None of the people involved have been identified by the sheriff’s office and no arrests have been made.

Agents from the sheriff’s office Homicide and Crime Scene Units have started the process of interviewing potential witnesses and gathering evidence to unravel the sequence of events leading up to the shooting, but say there’s no danger to the public.

READ: Classes canceled at Brevard County middle school due to power outage, loss of air conditioning

They’re still asking anyone with information on the case to contact their Canaveral precinct’s General Crimes Unit at 321-633-7162, or through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers are able to remain anonymous, and could become eligible for a reward if the information they provide leads to a felony arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group